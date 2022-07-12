The countdown to Wine Town Stellenbosch 2022 has begun

Wine has a way of bringing people together, whether it may be a standard wine tasting or a festival such as this to highlight the great wines South Africa has to offer. Stellenbosch has some of the best wineries in the world, which is reason enough to celebrate the return of the annual wine festival.

Story continues below Advertisement

Wine Town Stellenbosch features a diverse series of events and experiences designed to offer something for everyone. Among them are live music performances, farm walks, inspired meals, and tutored tastings – from formal to informal occasions – all featuring top wines as the main attraction. At the heart of the celebration is the Stellenbosch Wine Festival taking place on Friday, August 5 and Saturday, August 6. This two-day showcase in the Stellenbosch Town Hall is ideal for wine-lovers wanting a first-hand snapshot of the region’s excellence and heritage. Wine Town Stellenbosch. Picture: Supplied Over 200 wines will be represented by more than 30 participating wineries, with curated tastings focussed on special varieties and vintages.

Stalls run by the region’s top wineries will offer tastings, from 4pm to 8pm on Friday; and, 2pm to 6pm on Saturday. Food prepared by renowned Stellenbosch chef Bertus Basson will be available too. Early-bird tickets are on sale at R300pp until July 25, rising to R350pp thereafter. To attend, book tickets online via Plankton (plankton.mobi) See the sights

Story continues below Advertisement

Of course, any ultimate experience of Stellenbosch must include getting out and about to the establishments in this historic town dedicated to wine, and the wineries themselves. Organisers of Wine Town Stellenbosch have made sure to include this side too. Among the highlights are: August 4: Learn more about Cabernet Sauvignon, a stalwart of Stellenbosch, in a sunset walk and tasting at Ernie Els Wines. In the line-up will be a range of vintages from 20 producers of the Stellenbosch Cabernet Collective. Tickets are R275pp. Book online via Plankton.

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ernie Els Wines (@ernieelswines) Join renowned winemaker Luke O’Cuinneagain for tutored wine blending at Glenelly wine estate. Expect an intimate and informative session that provides insight to the components of a blend and varietal interactions. Tickets are R150pp. To book, email [email protected] August 5: Experience the epitome of food and wine pairing, when winemaking and great cooking combine at the Glenelly Lady May Dinner. The event takes place at Glenelly’s stylish Vine Bistro and will feature the release of the latest vintage of Glenelly’s flagship red blend. Tickets are R3 650pp. To book, email [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Vine Bistro (@the_vine_bistro) August 6: A fun run/walk takes place on Saturday morning, giving participants an opportunity to experience the City of Oaks, its magnificent architecture, and abundant riverine habitats. The event offers a 10km run and alternative 5km walk. Registration takes place at 7am at the Stellenbosch Town Hall with starts at 8am and 8.30am respectively. Entry for the 5km costs R110pp and R140pp for the 10km run. August 9: For National Women’s Day, Simon Wine Emporium showcases Stellenbosch’s women winemakers and their wines with a walk-about tasting, from noon to 4pm, at this venue on the corner of Van Ryneveld and Van Riebeeck Street.

Tickets are R150 per six tastings. Book via the Emporium’s website: www.simonwineemporium.co.za View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simon Wine Emporium (@simon_wine_emporium) While Wine Town Stellenbosch officially concludes on August 9, two additional wine events are listed for those who just can’t get enough. August 7: The Red Leaf Bistro at Beyerskloof Wine Estate will host a pop-up lunch to showcase the excellence of wines and winemakers from the Bottelary Hills region of Stellenbosch. Wineries in this region include Villiera, Hartenberg, Groenland, Kaapzicht Mooiplaas and Hazendal. To book, phone 021 865 2685 or email [email protected]

August 10 The Simon Wine Emporium has curated an evening dedicated to the grande dames of the Stellenbosch Wine Routes. It promises wines from diverse estates, a three-course meal and stories in celebration of the contributions of Annatjie Melck, Nora Sperling-Thiel, Vera Sperling and Norma Ratcliffe. Tickets are R625pp. Book via the Emporium’s website: www.simonwineemporium.co.za