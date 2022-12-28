As we round up the year, Cape Town has been named 10th friendliest city in the world, according to Conde Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards. Cape Town has a rich culture, heritage and beautiful landscape, such as Table Mountain, that attract many international and domestic travellers. However, it seems that it is the people that keep them coming back.

According to the Reader’s Choice Wwards, Capetonians’ arsenal includes efficient, friendly service in hotels, restaurants and a warm welcome everywhere, making it a popular African destination. Cape Town Tourism’s CEO, Enver Duminy said that the past year had seen encouraging growth in both international and local travel and hospitality in Cape Town. “Being named one of the friendliest cities in the world means yet again that the Mother City is being recognised as a truly world-class destination, and that fills us with pride,” said Duminy.

Here are the most friendly cities in the world: 10 Cape Town, South Africa 9 Dublin, Ireland

8 Bangkok, Thailand 7 Copenhagen, Denmark 6 Reykjavik, Iceland

5 Mexico City, Mexico 4 Bruges, Belgium 3 San Sebastián, Spain