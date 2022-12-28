Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, December 28, 2022

The Mother City ranked as one of the world’s friendliest cities

Cape Town came 10th in the ranks of the world’s most friendliest cities. Picture: Pexels

Published 2h ago

As we round up the year, Cape Town has been named 10th friendliest city in the world, according to Conde Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards.

Cape Town has a rich culture, heritage and beautiful landscape, such as Table Mountain, that attract many international and domestic travellers. However, it seems that it is the people that keep them coming back.

According to the Reader’s Choice Wwards, Capetonians’ arsenal includes efficient, friendly service in hotels, restaurants and a warm welcome everywhere, making it a popular African destination.

Cape Town Tourism’s CEO, Enver Duminy said that the past year had seen encouraging growth in both international and local travel and hospitality in Cape Town.

“Being named one of the friendliest cities in the world means yet again that the Mother City is being recognised as a truly world-class destination, and that fills us with pride,” said Duminy.

Here are the most friendly cities in the world:

10 Cape Town, South Africa

9 Dublin, Ireland

8 Bangkok, Thailand

7 Copenhagen, Denmark

6 Reykjavik, Iceland

5 Mexico City, Mexico

4 Bruges, Belgium

3 San Sebastián, Spain

2 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

1 San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

Cape Town is no stranger to receiving love from tourists as Table Mountain was voted as one of the New 7 Wonders of Nature almost 10 years ago and the Table Mountain and Cableway were nominated at The World Travel Awards this year.

