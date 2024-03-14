These Cape Town Hotels have free kids clubs... and you don’t have to be a guest

As a mom to two young children, I relish the idea of going out for a quick coffee with my friends at a safe child-friendly venue where my kids can be entertained. And here's a tip: a few hotels in Cape Town offer day visitor passes, free kids clubs or childminders to keep the little ones entertained while parents can relax for a couple of hours. And no, you don’t have to be a hotel guest.

The President Hotel Family Friday Night Fun Every Friday evening, children can indulge in their creativity by creating their own pizzas. The kids can roll up their sleeves and get creative as they craft their very own pizzas with the assistance of the pizza chef and on-site child-minder while mom and dad enjoy a sundowner on the pool deck. There’s a choice of fresh ingredients and plenty of toppings to choose from. It's a fantastic way for young chefs to bond, learn, and, of course, indulge in some tasty homemade pizza.

The kids' pizzas are free if the parents order a main meal. The kids play area at the President Hotel, Bantry Bay. Picture: Supplied One and Only Hotel, V& A Waterfront The kids club at the One&Only is also a personal favourite of my kids. The One&Only resort has created a space that is on par with international resorts, the perfect combination of fun and entertainment. The purpose-built 100-square-metre clubhouse also has it’s own exclusive garden. It’s a completely safe and supervised environment, with two professional childminders on-site.

Unlike any other among Cape Town resorts, this dedicated space is tailored specifically for children, where they can engage in creative arts and crafts, interactive games, or play in the garden. You can be certain that there's always something fun for them to do. The hotel offers day visitors two hours of free kids club as long as the parents are on-site and order from the restaurant or book into the spa. Strolla at The Peninsula All-Suite Hotel, Sea Point This restaurant is a brilliant little haven for families, offering a dedicated kid's zone packed with arts and crafts, board games, a movie library, an Xbox for a digital fix, Lego, and comfy bean bags for lounging.