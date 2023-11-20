WATCH: 'Josh, f**king drive’ - guy’s response to seeing Cape cobra and mongoose battle it out on golf course goes viral

If you’re planning a spot of golf this weekend in Cape Town, best beware that you’ll be competing with space with some rather slippery visitors besides your golfing pals. A few videos recently went viral of a mongoose taking on a Cape cobra at Atlantic Beach Golf Estate in Melkbosstrand.

The interaction between the two nemesis was recorded, not once, but twice by onlookers who intended to tee off. Unfortunately, their plans were scuppered when the local wildlife decided to take their battle onto the golf course. Instagram user @elithapeachey first posted a clip of a large Cape cobra attacking the ladies' tee box before briskly jumping over it.

The mongoose can be seen watching on from the shadows of the trees and then disappears from view. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elitha Peachey (@elithapeachey)

At first, it looked like a doctored video because of the snake’s gigantic size and the way it effortlessly glided over the tee box. But then a few hours later, TikTok account @snag_africa_official posted a clip of two guys riding on their golf buggy. Once the fierce encounter was caught on camera, one of the men can be heard saying, “Josh, f**king drive,” to which the other responds: “I will drive.”

“He killed it,” said a guy while watching the mongoose run off with snake between his teeth into the bushes. The video quickly gained traction on social media. “Josh is playing to much. Poor guy was winded by he's fear,” joked an online user.

Another added: “Bro is K*KKING himself.” According to National Geographic, mongoose are termed as non-discriminatory predators. They feed on small animals such as rodents, birds, reptiles, frogs, insects, and worms.