WATCH: Herpetologist catches 2 Cape cobras at Airport Industria

The Western Cape Government says October to April is snake season.

As summer approaches and temperatures rise, snakes are becoming more active.

And it has kicked off, with South African herpetologist, Tyrone Ping catching 2 Cape cobras in a day.

Ping posted a video of himself removing two Cape cobras at Airport Industria in Cape Town.

The Cape cobra, aka yellow cobra, is regarded as one of the most dangerous species of cobra in Africa, by virtue of its potent venom and frequent occurrence around houses.