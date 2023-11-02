WATCH: Herpetologist catches 2 Cape cobras at Airport Industria

As summer approaches and temperatures rise, snakes are becoming more active.
The Western Cape Government says October to April is snake season.
And it has kicked off, with South African herpetologist, Tyrone Ping catching 2 Cape cobras in a day.
Ping posted a video of himself removing two Cape cobras at Airport Industria in Cape Town.
The Cape cobra, aka yellow cobra, is regarded as one of the most dangerous species of cobra in Africa, by virtue of its potent venom and frequent occurrence around houses.
Ping said: “One of the most insane snake removals I’ve done in a very long time. Not one but TWO BIG Cape cobras...Things don’t go quiet as planned!”
In the video, Ping can be seen attempting to remove the snakes from a shed between a fence and a gate.
He successfully catches both snakes and puts one in a transparent bucket and another in a cylinder, while a group of people look on.
TikTok user GigiTiks, commented: “Grabbing a snake by its tail while handling another one is insane.”
Ping responded: “Need an additional arm here 🤣.”
Another user, Tyrique, said: “I have to say the snake catcher handled that very well 🙌.”
Ron commented: “Really,he's removing snakes but he's wearing veldskoen.😏”
To which, Ping responded: “Standard issue tools 😂.”