WATCH: 5m ‘pretty harmless’ carpet snake seen climbing tree in Australian suburb

An Australian family has been left gobsmacked after witnessing an Australian carpet snake climbing a tree. In a video posted on TikTok, a carpet snake can be seen sliding from the roof of a house to a tree in a suburb in Queensland.

#onlyinaustralia🇦![CDATA[]]>🇺 #sellthehouse ♬ original sound - Andrew Anthony @iamiandyi Only in Australia will you see a 5 metre long Carpet Snake in the suburbs. #snake The 5m snake put on a performance, even turning to look at the camera, as it slid from roof to tree with its onlookers in awe of its “beauty”. “How will we get him away,” was the first question the child asked. The parents responded: “We won’t.” “Oh my god! That is feral isn’t it?” said a female onlooker.

“Dad, could be able to touch him?” asked the child. The parents replied: “No!”. “It’s quite beautiful isn’t it?” said a woman, to which another responded: “No”. The video has since gone viral and received more than 11.9 million views on TikTok, with plenty of reactions.

TikTok user Ivy, said: “’Only in Australia’ I’ve literally never seen a wild snake before and I’ve lived in aus my whole life.” Another user, Gekkica, said: “It's a carpet snake." "Then why is it in trees?" 🤣.” @therealkeefe #greenscreen #greenscreenvideo ♬ original sound - Keefe American content creator Keefe also reacted to the video: “Do Australians know that you can literally live anywhere else in the world. You can move. You don’t have to stay in Australia. This is not normal.”