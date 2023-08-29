WATCH: 5m ‘pretty harmless’ carpet snake seen climbing tree in Australian suburb

An Australian family has been left gobsmacked after witnessing an Australian carpet snake climbing a tree.
In a video posted on TikTok, a carpet snake can be seen sliding from the roof of a house to a tree in a suburb in Queensland.
@iamiandyi Only in Australia will you see a 5 metre long Carpet Snake in the suburbs. #snake #onlyinaustralia🇦![CDATA[]]>🇺 #sellthehouse ♬ original sound - Andrew Anthony
The 5m snake put on a performance, even turning to look at the camera, as it slid from roof to tree with its onlookers in awe of its “beauty”.
“How will we get him away,” was the first question the child asked. The parents responded: “We won’t.”
“Oh my god! That is feral isn’t it?” said a female onlooker.
“Dad, could be able to touch him?” asked the child. The parents replied: “No!”.
“It’s quite beautiful isn’t it?” said a woman, to which another responded: “No”.
The video has since gone viral and received more than 11.9 million views on TikTok, with plenty of reactions.
TikTok user Ivy, said: “’Only in Australia’ I’ve literally never seen a wild snake before and I’ve lived in aus my whole life.”
Another user, Gekkica, said: “It's a carpet snake." "Then why is it in trees?" 🤣.”
@therealkeefe #greenscreen #greenscreenvideo ♬ original sound - Keefe
American content creator Keefe also reacted to the video: “Do Australians know that you can literally live anywhere else in the world. You can move. You don’t have to stay in Australia. This is not normal.”
@croc.tails #stitch with @Keefe Wait for it….. 😂![CDATA[]]>😂![CDATA[]]>😂 #australia #hoopsnakes #aussiehumour #croctails #foryoupage ♬ original sound - Croc Turnbull
To which Australian professional field guide and wildlife expert Croc Turnball responded: “Well actually mate, we do have to stay in Australia. Um, we’re Australians. Funny thing about that, this is our country, this is where we live.
“And, uh, mate that is pretty normal. I mean that’s just a carpet snake. I mean admittedly it’s a pretty big carpet snake but carpet snakes are pretty harmless.”
If you do happen to visit Australia, Turnball suggests you make sure you don’t run into hoopsnakes.