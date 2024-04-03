World Travel Awards: Here’s how you can vote for Table Mountain

The iconic landmark, Table Mountain, situated in the heart of Cape Town, is one of Africa’s most dynamic urban landscapes. In April, you can show your love and support for this iconic South African landmark as Table Mountain has been nominated in the World Travel Awards.

“Your vote can help the mountain walk away with the title of Africa’s Leading Tourist Attraction,” said Selma Hercules, Executive Director at Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC). The mountain, with its distinctive plateau, is a geological masterpiece that stretches across 48 km, with its highest point soaring 1,067 metres above sea level, creating the Mother City’s famously dramatic backdrop. Table Mountain is easily accessible to locals and tourists as the mountain and cableway are just minutes from the city centre. It is regarded as one of the New 7 Wonders of Nature.

For the more intrepid adventurer, Table Mountain’s Platteklip Gorge is one of the direct hiking routes up to the summit, with views of the mountains, city, and sea. The iconic cableway is part of the Cape Town Big 6 - Cape Point, Groot Constantia, Kirstenbosch, Robben Island Museum, and the V&A Waterfront. Since its inception in 1929, the Table Mountain cableway has transported more than 31 million people to the summit.

“A leading tourist attraction on the global stage, Table Mountain encapsulates not just the essence of natural beauty but a forward-thinking ethos that ensures its wonders will be preserved for generations to come,” says Hercules. Voting opens on Tuesday, 2 April 2024. How you can vote:

Step 1 - Register a profile on www.worldtravelawards.com Step 2 - Search Leading Tourist Attraction and cast your vote The World Travel Awards is seen as the Oscars of the tourism and hospitality industry. Votes are cast online by members of the public, as well as by tourism professionals.