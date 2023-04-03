South Africans to experience top-notch service as Air France unveils new business class cabin on flights between Paris and Johannesburg

Air France has announced that it has debuted its new long-haul business cabin in a bid to reassert the French-style art of travel. According to the airline, this will be a new standard in long-haul cabin travel which will be rolled out in 12 Boeing 777-300s.

The new cabins will serve South African travellers flying Air France between Paris and Johannesburg. The airline, which is constantly striving to offer the highest level of comfort, revealed that it has completely redesigned its seat features to provide more enveloping curves and extra comfort. This new standard in business class comes with attentive service, gourmet cuisine designed by French Michelin- starred chefs, a carefully selected wine and champagne list and a wide selection of in-flight entertainment.