South Africans to experience top-notch service as Air France unveils new business class cabin on flights between Paris and Johannesburg

Air France has announced that it has debuted its new long-haul business cabin in a bid to reassert the French-style art of travel.
According to the airline, this will be a new standard in long-haul cabin travel which will be rolled out in 12 Boeing 777-300s.
The new cabins will serve South African travellers flying Air France between Paris and Johannesburg.
The airline, which is constantly striving to offer the highest level of comfort, revealed that it has completely redesigned its seat features to provide more enveloping curves and extra comfort.
This new standard in business class comes with attentive service, gourmet cuisine designed by French Michelin- starred chefs, a carefully selected wine and champagne list and a wide selection of in-flight entertainment.
The airline also revealed that the 48 spacious seats in the cabin transform into a real bed almost 2m long, while the menu in its business cabin has been entrusted to Michelin-starred French chefs, including Régis Marcon, Anne-Sophie Pic and Michel Roth. The wine and champagne list is selected by world-famous sommelier Paolo Basso.
“During the trip, all passengers are provided with a soft microfibre pillow and a soft blanket. With a simple touch of a button, it is possible to adjust the seat recline as desired as well as the light intensity. A new ‘do not disturb’ feature is also available, informing the crew that the customer wishes to rest,” said the airline.
As a result of this major new step in Air France’s move upmarket, all of the company’s long-haul business cabins will be equipped with seats that transform into full-flat beds by the end of 2023, compared with 90% today.