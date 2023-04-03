Revealed: 5 of the best airlines in the world

When it comes to air travel there are many factors to consider when selecting the right airline for your next trip. From comfort and amenities to safety and on-time performance, all these factors have an influence on your choice.

Other factors include frequent flyer programs and loyalty rewards, network and route offerings, price competitiveness, environmental and sustainability practices, in-flight technology and connectivity and awards and recognition in the industry. There are several aviation industry organisations that conduct surveys and evaluations to determine the best airlines, such as Skytrax, AirlineRatings.com and JD Power. If you’re a business traveller or a leisure traveller and need to make an informed decision on the best for when booking your next flight, here are five of the best airlines in the world.

Qatar Airways Qatar Airways is the national airline of Qatar. The airline was founded in 1993 by the government of Qatar and began operations in 1997 with a route between Doha and Dubai. Qatar Airways has established a reputation as a high-quality airline that provides excellent service and a wide range of destinations to travellers.

Air New Zealand Air New Zealand is the national airline of New Zealand. The airline was first established in 1940 as Tasman Empire Airways Limited (TEAL), a joint venture between the governments of New Zealand and Australia. TEAL operated flights between the two countries using flying boats. Air New Zealand has focused on expanding its long-haul route network, launching new flights to destinations such as Houston, Buenos Aires, and Chicago.

Emirates Airline Emirates is the national airline of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and is based in Dubai. The airline was founded in 1985 by the government of Dubai with the backing of the royal family. The airline started with just two aircraft flying to just three destinations. Emirates has continued to expand its route network and fleet, launching new flights to destinations such as Santiago, Panama City, and Mexico City.

Ethiopian Airlines As one of Africa’s best, Ethiopian Airlines has a history of premium airline services. It is the flag carrier of Ethiopia, and is completely owned by Ethiopia's government and the airline owns numerous stakes in other airlines in Africa.

FlySafair This is an airline based in South Africa. The airline was purchased by a South African international shipping entity, aptly called Safmarine. It was named as the best low-cost airline in Africa in 2021 and 2022.