11 injured in 'severe turbulence' on Delta flight from Milan to Atlanta

Eleven people that were on a Delta Air Lines flight from Milan to Atlanta on Tuesday were sent to the hospital after "severe turbulence" during the flight, the airline said.

"Our priority is taking care of our customers and crew who sustained injuries," Delta said in an emailed statement after the plane landed safely at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

"We are grateful for the first responders who met the aircraft to provide medical attention and who are transporting the injured to the hospital," it said.

The Airbus A350-900 that took off from Milan was carrying 151 passengers, 10 flight attendants and four pilots.