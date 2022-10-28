ACSA execs appointed to senior roles at international association of African airports

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) revealed that two of its executives have been appointed to senior positions at the Airports Council International (ACI) Africa, an international association of African airports. The appointments were announced at the 2022 ACI Africa - World Annual General Assembly (WAGA 2022), which was held from 22 to 25 October in Marrakesh, Morocco.

According to the airports’ management company, Chief Information Officer at ACSA, Mthoko Mncwabe, has been elected the new deputy president of ACI Africa’s Facilitation, Technology and Innovation Committee, while ACSA Group Executive: HR Lungile Langa has been elected the new president of the ACI Africa’s HR and Leadership Committee. “It is a great honour to have been appointed as deputy president of the Facilitation, Technology and Innovation Committee, which is tasked with developing policy positions for African airports with respect to facilitation, service quality and technology and innovation,” said Mncwabe. ACSA also said that the committee is also responsible for facilitating and promoting the introduction of smart technology and innovation in service processes at African airports, as well as identifying and helping to develop relevant training programmes and providing expertise to support the implementation of facilitation, airport service quality and technology and innovation.

Speaking on her appointment, Langa said that her appointment as president of the HR and Leadership Committee is a true privilege, and she looks forward to making valuable contribution to the important work that is being carried out by this committee. “Some of the standing agenda items of the HR committee include capacity building through the African Airports Development Programme while also driving gender equality and facilitating the development of the next generation of professionals in the industry,” said Langa. ACSA CEO Mpumi Mpofu says WAGA 2022 is taking place at a time when global aviation industry is facing a long road to recovery following the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic that saw many airport companies having to retrench staff.

