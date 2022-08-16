Air France to launch Michelin-starred menus on long-haul flights

Air France has revealed that it is unveiling new Michelin-starred menus created by French chefs Michel Roth and Anne-Sophie Pic in its long-haul La Première and Business cabins on departure from Paris. According to the airline, the chefs will work with carefully selected seasonal produce, vegetarian products, red and white meat and fish and they have created refined dishes for the airline's customers to enjoy over the coming months.

The airline said that in this way, it intends to continue to offer its customers exceptional French cuisine that is more sustainable and responsible. Shrimp and squid lobster sauce with red tarragon and baby spinach. Air France said Michelin-starred chef Roth, Bocuse d'or and Meilleur Ouvrier de France, created a new series of French, gourmet and refined dishes for customers in the La Première cabin. The chef has created an appetizer, a starter and eight dishes that will gradually be unveiled on the menu of the airline's most exclusive cabin, which is available this summer on certain flights to Los Angeles, Miami, New York-JFK, San Francisco, Washington DC (US), Mexico City (Mexico), Abidjan (Côte d’Ivoire), Joburg (South Africa), Dubai (United Arab Emirates) and Sao Paulo (Brazil).

The airline also announced that it is continuing its collaboration with triple Michelin-starred chef Anne-Sophie Pic, who this season is creating high-flying menus in the long-haul Business cabin. The chef has concocted eight tasty dishes for optimum enjoyment on board. A snippet of Chef Anne-Sophie Pic’s scrumptious meals for business cabin travellers. Picture: Sent Air France said that it will offer 100% French meat, dairy products and eggs, as well as sustainably caught fish, on all its flights from Paris and in all cabins by the end of 2022. The airline said it is making it possible to pre-select a hot meal in the Business cabin before departure as part of the fight against food waste and that it is committed to recycling and eliminating 90% of single-use plastic on board its aircraft by early next year.

