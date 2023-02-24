All you need to know about wave season and how to get the best deals

If you’re planning your dream cruise vacation and looking for some great deals then look no further. Wave season is upon us and you might just get a once in lifetime deal. So what’s wave season you ask?

Wave season is a specific time of the year, usually from January until March, when various cruise lines release their most appealing discounts, specials, value-adds and perks. The goal is to encourage a surge in demand, leading to a full, prosperous cruise period spanning at least 12 months in advance. According to Norwegian Cruise Line’s Vice President & Managing Director Continental Europe, Israel, Middle East, and Africa (CEMEA), Kevin Bubolz, you’re most likely to score deals on bookings for cruise holidays taking place between six months and two years from the date of booking, although it’s not uncommon for last-minute cruises to go on sale during this time, too.

“The world has finally re-opened again offering an almost unlimited destination choice. There is a lot of pent-up demand and I encourage all South Africans to score the best deal during wave season and book their next cruise as early as possible. Spots are filling incredibly fast,” said Bubolz. Bubolz also revealed that it’s a fantastic opportunity to minimise the costs associated with longer cruises and world cruises, in particular, opening these unforgettable experiences up to travellers with slightly more conservative budgets. “For example, South African travellers should look out for the opportunity to save on a cruise aboard the Norwegian Dawn, arriving in South African waters for the 2023/2024 cruise season, following the Norwegian Jade’s arrival this past December,” he said.

How industry trends will affect wave season Experts believe that all cruise lines will be paying close attention to industry trends when making decisions about the deals that they release. Taking into consideration how many people from around the world are continuing to embark on “revenge travel” to make up for lost time during the pandemic, it’s expected that cruisers will be focused on ticking off a few destinations from their travel bucket list.

Also, health and wellness are predicted to be top of mind for travellers booking in 2023. This is another trend emerging as a result of the pandemic, where the importance of preserving both physical and mental health became paramount. According to Sales Director CEMEA at Oceania Cruises, Riet Goetschalckx, most cruise lines are dedicated to optimising their wellness offerings on board, based on guest demand. “We’re entering a new era of wellness at Oceania and recently introduced our new Aquamar Spa and Vitality Centre. Further to this, our guests are thoroughly enjoying our signature Wellness Discovery Tours, which take them on a journey of timeless wellness practices from all around the world,” said Goetschalckx.

Making the most of the deals Don’t dive into wave season without having done a bit of research first. Take a close look at the current per-passenger fares, value-adds and perks, as well as the prices for onboard extras, such as internet access and food and beverage packages. With this knowledge in mind, it’ll be much easier for you to pick out a great deal when you see one.