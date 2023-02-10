Cause of British passenger’s death unknown after collapsing in airport bathroom, says ACSA

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) CEO Mpumi Mpofu has expressed her heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of a passenger, a British national, who died at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday afternoon, after arriving in South Africa. The deceased named Michael Joseph Morris, collapsed in the international arrivals’ bathrooms, after arriving on British Airways flight BA 057 from London, Heathrow, with his wife.

According to the Dispatch live report, the incident was reported by Acsa who spoke to a British embassy official who was a passenger on the flight. ACSA paramedics responded immediately and attended to Morris, but he was declared dead at the scene. Members of the South African Police Service (SAPs) and ACSA’s security team attended to the scene. The cause of death is yet to be officially determined.

Mpofu said: “ACSA is deeply saddened by Mr Morris’s tragic passing. Our thoughts are with his wife, family, and loved ones at this difficult time.” ACSA can confirm that a British Embassy official was a passenger on the same flight and assisted with contacting the Embassy to advise them of the incident. “We have been informed that Morris’s family is scheduled to travel back to the UK on Friday,” said ACSA.