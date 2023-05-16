City Lodge Hotel Group recognises its best team players

For the first time since 2019 and the pandemic, City Lodge Hotel Group (CLHG) held its Annual Leadership Conference at the beautiful Kievits Kroon Gauteng Wine Estate in Pretoria in April. The group’s management gathered to brainstorm and present on an array of topics that will ensure the group embraces the changing travel, tourism and hospitality environment and delivers the best service excellence to guests.

A gala dinner was also hosted where management and some properties were recognised for their excellence and service. According to CLHG, Ian Laughland, general manager at City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport, won the prestigious CEO’s Award – Hotelier of the Year, and his property was the brand winner for City Lodge Hotels and overall winner of the Hotel Operation of the Year Award. “Running at 100% occupancies most of the time, this hotel has a unique set of circumstances that challenge the most proficient, experienced hotelier. Its super-convenient location within the airport precinct of the biggest and busiest airport in Africa appeals to guests needing a comfortable, upmarket place to stay within walking distance of the domestic and international Arrivals and Departures terminals,” said CLHG.

The hotel features 365 rooms, spacious #Café restaurant and Sundowner Bar, expansive lobby lounge, flight information boards in the public area, three boardrooms and conference facilities for 46 delegates, fitness room, outside swimming pool in a stylish courtyard and easy access to all of the retailer, banking and dining facilities within the airport building. “This hotel is a constant buzz of activity with a diverse mix of local and international guests and a key role player in the airport stakeholder community. Through our dedicated chefs and service teams we have created a 24/7 food and beverage offering which is well received by guests who are arriving and departing around the clock,” said Laughland. As a highly experienced hotelier, Laughland believes in transformational leadership, creating an environment that supports innovation with all team member involvement.

“These awards mean a lot to the team – they’re motivated and excited about the future!” he said. Commenting on the event, the group’s CEO, Andrew Widegger, said they value this time together after a very busy post-pandemic recovery process last year and this year. “It gave us time to renew our focus, commitment and energy as a team to ensuring our properties, operations and service levels continue to meet and exceed changing guests’ expectations. We used the opportunity to reinstitute out annual awards, and are enormously proud of those who have been recognised,” said Widegger.

Here is the list of awards and winners: - CEO’s Award – Hotelier of the Year: Ian Laughland, general manager at City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport - Hotel Operation of the Year Awards, by brand:

Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City Overall winner: City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport Town Lodge Bellville

Road Lodge Pietermaritzburg - Revenue Driver Award: Brendan Luttig, general manager at Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City, and Wentzel von Wielligh, general manager at City Lodge Hotel V&A Waterfront -Rising Star Award: Sherwin Anthoo, assistant group financial manager