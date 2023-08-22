Domestic airfare prices may never return to pre-pandemic levels, warns FlySafair

Price levels may never return to their 2019 standards due to changing dynamics, especially concerning fuel prices and the rand/dollar exchange rate, warned FlySafair’s Chief Marketing Officer Kirby Gordon. But there is hope on the horizon.

In the same breath, Gordon emphasised that the South African domestic passenger aviation market is showing signs of recovery and stabilisation, with available seats on the domestic market have returned to nearly 80% of the pre-pandemic 2019 benchmark figures. Airline operational costs have soared due to higher fuel prices and the fluctuating rand-dollar exchange rate. “The aviation industry has indeed witnessed significant changes over the past three years, with some brands bowing out,” said Gordon.

“However, today’s market remains just as competitive with five companies, each operating a single brand,” he added while referring to the remaining domestic airlines operating in South Africa. Gordon also pointed out that during the low season, particularly in months like May and August this year, airlines offered attractive deals, which led to reasonably priced domestic flights. As the country emerges from winter to spring, travellers will start shopping around for value-added holiday packages.