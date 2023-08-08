FlySafair enhances connectivity with new routes: Harare, Livingstone, Victoria Falls and Maputo

The award-winning low-cost airline, FlySafair, has exciting news as it announces the addition of four new regional routes. With a focus on fostering closer connections within Africa, these budget-friendly options will serve travellers visiting South Africa's neighbouring countries. Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair, revealed that these plans have been in development for several months, during which the airline carefully strategised and prepared for the successful integration of the new routes to Harare, Livingstone, Victoria Falls and Maputo into their network.

“We are so pleased to finally be able to announce the addition of these routes and more importantly begin operations just in time for the festive season,” says Gordon. The first batch of new routes will be launched on October 2, 2023 and are between Johannesburg and Harare and Johannesburg and Livingstone. Johannesburg to Harare

Starting from the October 2, 2023 FlySafair will commence daily flights between Johannesburg and Harare. Travellers can take advantage of this route at prices starting from R1 000. Johannesburg to Livingstone Also beginning on October 2, 2023, FlySafair will operate four weekly flights between Johannesburg and Livingstone, available on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Tickets for this route will start from R2 000.

Johannesburg to Victoria Falls The next set of new routes will be launched on October 3, 2023. Among them is the Johannesburg to Victoria Falls route, offering three flights per week. Passengers can secure tickets for this route starting at R1 400. Johannesburg to Maputo

On October 5, 2023, FlySafair will inaugurate its Johannesburg to Maputo route. This route will have four flights per week, and tickets will be available from R1 400. FlySafair has experienced significant expansion in recent years, with a remarkable 47% increase in the number of flights operated between 2019 and 2022. The airline's growth trajectory is set to continue, as they plan to add more aircraft, routes, and frequencies throughout 2023.