Don’t pack. Just rent your clothes when you get here says Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines (JAL) wants to take away the hassle of packing and to reduce traveller’s luggage on its flights. In a bid to promote sustainable tourism, the airline announced a trial of the "Any Wear, Anywhere" clothing sharing, the Service, for foreign tourists and business travellers to Japan who use JAL-operated flights.

JAL’s trial initiative which kicked off on July 5 is set to last for a just over year until August 2024, and intended to cut down on carbon emissions by reducing the weight of JAL’s aircraft. “The concept of the Service is, therefore, to provide a travel experience with minimal luggage by offering clothing rentals at the destination, thereby creating environmental value. “By expanding the use of the Service, we aim to create an environment where travelers can use local options for all aspects of their clothing, food, and accommodation, transforming travel and business trips into more sustainable experiences,” said JAL.