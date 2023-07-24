Independent Online
Don’t pack. Just rent your clothes when you get here says Japan Airlines

Forget the luggage, just bring yourself! says Japan Airlines with its new clothing rental initiative. Picture: Unsplash

Published 4h ago

Share

Japan Airlines (JAL) wants to take away the hassle of packing and to reduce traveller’s luggage on its flights.

In a bid to promote sustainable tourism, the airline announced a trial of the "Any Wear, Anywhere" clothing sharing, the Service, for foreign tourists and business travellers to Japan who use JAL-operated flights.

JAL’s trial initiative which kicked off on July 5 is set to last for a just over year until August 2024, and intended to cut down on carbon emissions by reducing the weight of JAL’s aircraft.

“The concept of the Service is, therefore, to provide a travel experience with minimal luggage by offering clothing rentals at the destination, thereby creating environmental value.

“By expanding the use of the Service, we aim to create an environment where travelers can use local options for all aspects of their clothing, food, and accommodation, transforming travel and business trips into more sustainable experiences,” said JAL.

The airline also said that its parent company, Sumitomo Corporation, is responsible for developing the reservation system for the service as well as for the procurement, laundering, and delivery of clothes.

“All clothing items available for rent will be obtained from excess stock of apparel and pre-owned clothing, thereby promoting the concept of a circular economy.

“JAL will monitor changes in passengers' checked-in baggage weight and verify the reduction effect of carbon dioxide emissions by reduced airplane weight due to use of the Service,” the airline said.

