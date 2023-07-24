Don’t pack. Just rent your clothes when you get here says Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines (JAL) wants to take away the hassle of packing and to reduce traveller’s luggage on its flights.
In a bid to promote sustainable tourism, the airline announced a trial of the "Any Wear, Anywhere" clothing sharing, the Service, for foreign tourists and business travellers to Japan who use JAL-operated flights.
JAL’s trial initiative which kicked off on July 5 is set to last for a just over year until August 2024, and intended to cut down on carbon emissions by reducing the weight of JAL’s aircraft.
“The concept of the Service is, therefore, to provide a travel experience with minimal luggage by offering clothing rentals at the destination, thereby creating environmental value.
“By expanding the use of the Service, we aim to create an environment where travelers can use local options for all aspects of their clothing, food, and accommodation, transforming travel and business trips into more sustainable experiences,” said JAL.
Tourists flock to Death Valley National Park to experience the extremely hot weather, making it a ‘cool thing’ to do
Unveiling the hidden charms of Europe: A South African couple's journey through Amsterdam, Portugal and Spain
Top 5 snowy spots in South Africa
From whales to wineries: City Sightseeing in Hermanus offers the perfect day out
The airline also said that its parent company, Sumitomo Corporation, is responsible for developing the reservation system for the service as well as for the procurement, laundering, and delivery of clothes.
“All clothing items available for rent will be obtained from excess stock of apparel and pre-owned clothing, thereby promoting the concept of a circular economy.
“JAL will monitor changes in passengers' checked-in baggage weight and verify the reduction effect of carbon dioxide emissions by reduced airplane weight due to use of the Service,” the airline said.