Elvis Presley’s private jet sells for more than R4.6m

Elvis Presley’s private jet has sold for $260 000 (about R4.6m) after spending 40 years gathering dust in the desert. The late King of Rock ’n’ Roll’s 1962 Lockheed 1329 Jetstar has been sitting on the tarmac at the Roswell International Air Center in New Mexico for the past four decades, but has found a new home after going under the hammer last month on what would have been the “Unchained Melody” hitmaker’s 88th birthday.

Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla Presley was at the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car Auction in Florida on January 8, and said the singer, who died from a heart attack in August 1977, aged 42, got great joy from his car and plane collection. The “Hound Dog” rocker bought the aircraft in 1976 for the mega-sum of $840 000, and it was used to transport his infamous manager Colonel Tom Parker, his band, crew and their gear to his gigs.

While the outside is in desperate need of repairs, the inside has the original ’60s red velvet seats, wood panels, gold finishing, plus a retro entertainment system. The cooking area also includes a Kenmore microwave.

Businessman Jim Gagliardi was the last known owner of the jet. He bought it for $430 000 in 2017. Priscilla attending the auction comes after the death last month of her and Presley’s only daughter, Lisa Marie. Following Lisa’s passing from two heart attacks at the age 54 on January 12, the 77-year-old actress decided contested an amendment to her will but insisted she had loved the “Suspicious Minds” hitmaker very much..

She told E! News: “I loved Elvis very much as he loved me. Lisa is a result of our love. For anyone to think anything differently would be a travesty of the family legacy and would be disrespectful of what Elvis left behind in his life.”