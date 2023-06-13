Flash sale: TAAG Angola Airlines offers up to 60% discount on international flights for SA travellers

South Africans looking for a bargain when it comes to booking international flight tickets have nine days to get their hands on discounted tickets for overseas travel. TAAG Angola Airlines announced that it was making international travel more accessible for South Africans with a significant flash sale on flights from June 12 to June 21.

Customers can book their flights with savings of up to 40% on economy class and 60% on business and first-class flights for travel between the 16 June 2023 and the 31 May 2024. “This flash sale comes at an opportune time for South Africans, especially with the rand at an all-time low. TAAG Angola Airlines is offering an unparalleled opportunity for South Africans to explore international destinations such as São Paulo, Lisbon, Madrid, and beyond, at highly competitive prices. Overall, the company is committed to fostering mobility, tourism, and business prospecting, making travel more accessible for everyone,” said the airline. The promotion applies to all regional and international routes on flights operated by TAAG, including codeshare flights with Iberia and GOL.