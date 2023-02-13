FlySafair awarded rights to operate 3 new regional routes

The International Air Services Council has been awarded FlySafair the rights to operate three new regional routes. The announcement follows a request by the airline submitted in June 2022.

In addition, FlySafair was also awarded five additional frequencies on its recently launched Mauritius route, which could lead to the airline offering daily flights. Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer at FlySafair said: “We are thrilled to have received this news. “We’ve already begun laying the groundwork in several of our target countries and are in discussions with various parties, including civil aviation authorities, to get these new routes up and running as soon as possible.”

Once all permissions and logistical considerations have been resolved, FlySafair will be able to offer daily flights to Windhoek and Harare from Johannesburg and Cape Town respectively. FlySafair has been working to accommodate this expansion. The airline has also hired new staff to accommodate the three new aircraft, which are scheduled to begin operating before the end of March. The two destinations are likely to be available for the 2023 holiday season. The route to Zanzibar will be available sooner thanks to an existing charter arrangement.