Foreign care workers no longer allowed to bring dependants to UK under new immigration rules

In a development that is undoubtedly bad news for people who were hoping to relocate to the United Kingdom on care visas, the country has decided to ban care workers from bringing any dependants. And it’s not just care workers who will feel the brunt. According to BBC News, care companies fear the ban will put potential recruits off moving to the UK.

This decision is part of the UK government’s comprehensive five-point plan unveiled on Monday, aimed at reducing immigration. Home Secretary James Cleverly, who has come under mounting pressure since assuming office three weeks ago, emphasized the need for a robust stance on immigration. The latest figures from the Home Office showed that nearly 144,000 care workers, who arrived in the UK in the year up to September 2023, brought almost 174,000 family members with them, BBC News reported.

Addressing the House of Commons on Monday, Cleverly introduced a new five-point plan scheduled to take effect in Spring 2024. The key elements of this plan include: