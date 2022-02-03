How Gen Z will be travelling the world in 2022

One of the most important demographic segments in today's world is Generation Z. Discovering and understanding their behavioural patterns is key if travel agencies and tourism industries across the globe want to thrive. According to Hotel Mize, “Businesses in the travel and hospitality sectors often disregard this big group of travellers, thinking it is less opportune. However, for 43% of Gen Z travellers, travelling remains a top priority.”

While many avoided crowds, hotels and airports at all costs during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to statistics shared by Hotel Mize, "40% of Gen Z travellers travelled abroad in 2020. That's the highest share of all generational cohorts". So what is spurring their longing to travel? Having grown up in a world where technological innovations defied distance, allowing people to traverse land and sea from behind a screen, Gen Z, more than any previous generation, have an unrivalled sense of global awareness and a strong will to experience the world for themselves. While Covid-19 has caused many would-be jet-setters to postpone their vacation plans, the industry's return is eagerly awaited by this group. After the easing of travel restrictions, this group of youngsters will play a vital part in reviving the tourism and hospitality industries. A poll by Contiki, a tour company that caters exclusively to 18- to 35-year-olds, support this fact, revealing that 63 percent of Gen Zers and millennials hoped to have major travel plans in 2021, while 58 percent said they were willing to take on the implications of travel now even if it meant paying for quarantine upon their return.

How does Gen Z wish to see the world? Their yearning for foreign lands is undeniable, but it may not be in the same lavish manner we're used to seeing on the Instagram pages of influencers and celebrities. Instead, Gen Z wants to experience the world as authentically as possible. From the infamous Instagram swing in Bali to Times Square in New York City, these popular sites are considered tourist traps - ones they may like to breeze through, but definitely will not be the main reasons for their travels. While their idea of travel may not seem ultra-luxurious, their aim is to live as the locals do as far as possible. Visiting places of worship, museums, quaint restaurants, missioning by foot, bicycle or public transport and opting for gritty home rentals over hotels is all part of creating authenticity while abroad. Food experiences are also a major component of what is driving Gen Z to travel to new cities and lands. Diners in this group have never been to a restaurant without a phone in hand, so if the food is worthy of being photographed, put on Snapchat, TikTok or Instagram Stories - it is definitely worth Gen Z's time. According to Barkley US, "Experiences are important to this generation, which might be why they spend more money on dining experiences than any other category, including clothing, concerts and electronics."