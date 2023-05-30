‘Keep the picture for when it’s time to donate again’: Tweeps drag Dr Malinga for taking first class flight

Renowned South African musician Dr Malinga has once again found himself at the centre of attention, but this time for an entirely different reason. After weathering a storm of financial struggles and receiving overwhelming support from his fans and industry peers, he is now facing criticism for his choice to travel first class.

It was just last year when Dr Malinga poured his heart out on the popular ‘Podcast and Chill with MacG’. In a candid conversation, he revealed the daunting reality of owing a staggering R500 000 in taxes to the South African Revenue Services (SARS). The emotional interview left listeners in disbelief as he recounted how SARS had seized and auctioned off his personal belongings to settle the debt.

Business class 👌 #DrMalinga pic.twitter.com/PnjJ0S91ob — Peché Africa 🇿🇦 (@pmcafrica) May 27, 2023 His dedicated fan base and supportive colleagues rallied behind him, extending their generosity to help him overcome his financial woes.

Through their heartfelt donations, they raised a substantial sum of R100 000, which Dr Malinga promptly paid toward his tax liability. The act not only saved his cherished home from being taken away, but also rekindled his hope for a brighter future. However, the circulation of a photo depicting Dr Malinga enjoying the luxuries of business class during his trip to Angola, has provoked a wave of sarcastic remarks on social media.

Some critics are claiming that he is using the funds donated by his fans to indulge in a lifestyle they deem extravagant. Among the humorous and biting comments, one Twitter user lamented, “I donated, I never even flew to Durban.” Another said: “Keep the picture for when it’s time to donate again,” implying that Dr Malinga might require financial assistance in the future.