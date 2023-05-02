LIFT acquires Airbus A320 aircraft through lease agreement with AerCap. What will it mean for travellers?

South African domestic carrier, LIFT, revealed that it signed a lease agreement for an Airbus A320-200 with AerCap. AerCap is the world’s largest owners of commercial aircraft and leader in aviation leasing and provides airlines with long-term access to the most in-demand passenger and cargo aircraft, engines, and helicopters.

According to LIFT CEO, Jonathan Ayache, while its company Global Aviation has been around for over 20 years and has owned and leased many aircraft, the lease with AerCap is an important milestone for LIFT. “Signing with the global leader in aviation leasing is no small feat for a young airline, and having AerCap’s support serves as a significant vote of confidence for our entire team,” said Ayache. He also said that they are committed to increasing our seat capacity to ±1.5 million over the next 12 months from ±370 000 in 2022.

“Our demand-driven business model means we pursue these growth opportunities in a prudent manner and in line with our goal of building a sustainable airline industry in South Africa,” said Ayache. The airline said AerCap has already delivered the Airbus A320 aircraft to South Africa where it is due to be branded with LIFTs signature livery and fitted with both an Economy and Premium cabin. It will enter service in May and operate across LIFT’s network. AerCap chief commercial officer, Peter Anderson, said that they’re delighted to support LIFT with their fleet expansion.