LIFT awarded ‘Best New Airline Brand’ by Global Brands Magazine

Domestic airline LIFT has been awarded as ‘Best New Airline Brand, South Africa’ 2023 from Global Brands Magazine (GBM). The global accolade recognises LIFT’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the aviation industry.

Global Brands Magazine conducts the Global Brand Awards annually to spotlight companies that distinguish themselves with exceptional service and a unique vision. Global Brands Magazine noted that LIFT earned the 'Best New Airline Brand, South Africa' distinction through an exhaustive evaluation process conducted by an external research team. More than 18,000 companies were evaluated in the latest study.

GBM credits the airline’s win to their exceptional dedication to innovation, quality, branding initiatives, performance, and provision of a distinctive and innovative airline experience in South Africa. “LIFT's achievement in securing this award is a testament to our exceptional team and the world class service they offer within our dynamic airline industry,” said LIFT CEO Jonathan Ayache. “We’re extremely proud to win awards as a newcomer to the industry, being recognised for the elevated experience we’re providing.”

LIFT recently celebrated its third anniversary, and Ayache stated that the company’s commitment to flexibility, which includes hassle-free changes and cancellations, has been a cornerstone of its success. The airline now offers up to 28 flights per day and has tripled its number of flights offered since 2021.