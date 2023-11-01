Lift recognised as the Best Domestic Airline in Africa at World Luxury Travel Awards

As Lift approaches its third anniversary since establishing its operations in South Africa, the airline has fast become a worthy contender in the domestic airline category. According to the domestic airline, it has scooped the award for Best Domestic Airline in the Continent at the 2023 World Luxury Travel Awards.

The World Luxury Travel Awards are the pinnacle of achievement for the travel industry, offering international recognition for earning the respect of travellers and industry players alike with more than 150 categories and over 200 nominees. LIFT revealed that it was nominated for the Domestic Airline category and was announced as the Continent Winner on October 29. The CEO, Jonathan Ayache, said that they are thrilled to accept this international award and to be recognised as the best domestic airline in Africa.

“What makes this even more exciting is that the awards are voted for by travellers, which makes us happy because we build our brand around our passengers, offering ultimate flexibility and excellent service. “We continue to find ways to be innovative in the local airline industry and hope to continue to stand out,” said Ayache. LIFT was established in October 2020 and commenced operations on 10 December 2020. The airline has steadily grew and now offers flights to Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg.