LOOK: Airlink plane involved in runway incident while landing at Mozambique’s Pemba airport

Airlink has confirmed that one of its aircraft was involved in a wet runway excursion while landing at Pemba in Mozambique on Thursday afternoon. According to Wikipedia, “a runway excursion is a runway safety incident in which an aircraft makes an inappropriate exit from the runway”.

This can include runway overruns, which occur when an aircraft is unable to stop before it reaches the end of the runway, and usually happens because of pilot error, poor weather or fault with the aircraft. The Embraer 135 Regional Jet, registration ZS-SJX, operating as flight 4Z 204 from Johannesburg, had 32 passengers and three crew onboard. Everyone onboard disembarked from the aircraft through the main front entrance, and at the time there had been no reported injuries.

Pictures on social media showed the plane completely off the runway, with its landing gear damaged. SA Airlink has a "runway excursion" event in Mozambique pic.twitter.com/EOTSK5O1gF — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) January 18, 2024

Airlink has notified the relevant Mozambique and South African authorities. The airport operator had managed to close the runway, while the airline reassured affected passengers that a back-up aircraft would be dispatched to Pemba to operate the return flight.

Bad day for African aviation #Airlink - in pemba Mozambique#Jetways Airlines at Ceelbarde Airstrip in Somalia#ET at Entebe, Uganda pic.twitter.com/5AkvZjLCP0 — 🛩🎂 LUCIA 🇲🇼 (@queenlumali) January 18, 2024 An Airlink recovery team has travelled to Pemba to assist with retrieving the aircraft, which had aquaplaned off the runway. Airlink will also provide all necessary assistance to Mozambique’s investigators.

Airlink flight 4Z204, an Embraer ERJ-135LR, suffered a runway excursion after landing at Pemba Airport, Mozambiquepic.twitter.com/xbK5IbjMTm — Aviation Safety Network (ASN) (@AviationSafety) January 18, 2024 As the country of occurrence, Mozambique’s Directorate of Air Accident Investigations will conduct the formal investigation into the incident.

No further information had been given, except that updates will be provided "as more verified information becomes available."