Airlink announces restart of Durban - Bloemfontein flights

Airlink has announced it will reinstate direct flights between Durban and Bloemfontein from February 26. The service is part of Airlink’s strategy to expand its network of flights from Durban as a third hub with Bloemfontein joining Johannesburg, Gqeberha, Mbombela (Nelspruit) and Harare as directly-served destinations.

Airlink’s morning flights on the route will operate Monday to Friday, and its late afternoon flights every day, except Saturdays. “Airlink’s direct service between the two cities is in response to increased calls for convenient and efficient connections that boost productivity for travellers on the route, especially from the business and legal communities sectors. “This latest expansion of our comprehensive route network will promote economic activity between the two metropoles and their market catchment areas,” said Airlink CEO and Managing Director, Rodger Foster.

Flights on the route will be operated by modern and reliable Embraer Regional Jets. Airlink’s fares include a 20kg free economy class checked-in luggage allowance, plus a 15kg sporting equipment allowance. On-board, customers are treated to a complimentary snack and refreshments.

The cabins provide travellers with generous leg room and a choice of aisle or window seat - Airlink aircrafts do not have middle seats. Airlink flights are scheduled to provide convenient connections with the airline’s other domestic and regional services, as well as with long-haul flights provided by their global airline partners. Tickets for flights on the route are available.