Lufthansa cancels hundreds of flights, leaving holidaymakers stranded

Pilots at Lufthansa went on strike on Friday, September 2, forcing the German airline to cancel hundreds of flights, and leaving holidaymakers stranded. The airline said it had cancelled about 800 flights at its main bases in Frankfurt and Munich, affecting 130 000 passengers, and said it was working flat out to minimise the impact of the strike. Labour union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) had called on more than 5 000 Lufthansa pilots to stage a 24-hour walkout, saying the latest round of wage talks had failed.

Story continues below Advertisement

Strikes and staff shortages have already forced several airlines, including Lufthansa, to cancel thousands of flights this summer, leading to long queues at major airports, frustrating people keen to start travelling again after Covid-19 lockdowns. Passenger Liane Dickson was due to fly to Amsterdam from Johannesburg via Frankfurt, but the second leg of her flight was cancelled before she left South Africa. "It is now 16 hours later and we have no email to say why it happened, what should we do next," she said at Frankfurt airport.

"At Johannesburg airport yesterday it was chaos because people didn't know whether they should check in their luggage to Amsterdam or to Frankfurt." The VC union is demanding a 5.5% pay rise this year and automatic inflation compensation thereafter as well as better terms for entry-level pilots. Lufthansa has said VC's demands would raise its staff costs by 40% or around 900 million euros ($899 million) over the next two years.

Story continues below Advertisement

The airline has offered a total of 900 euros ($901.35) more in basic pay per month in two stages over an 18-month period, which it said would result in more than 18% higher pay for entry-level jobs and 5% more for senior positions. VC's demands also come against the backdrop of soaring energy and food prices, with German inflation rising to its highest level in almost 50 years in August. Last month, Lufthansa's management reached a pay deal with ground staff, averting further walkouts after a strike had forced it to cancel more than 1 000 flights.

Story continues below Advertisement