Lufthansa to fly nonstop from Johannesburg to Munich

Are you a regular traveller to Germany? Here’s some great news for you. Starting next year, German carrier Lufthansa plans to open a new long-haul connection to South Africa.

On June 4, 2024, the carrier will ‘cut the ribbon’ for the new year-round route from Johannesburg O.R.Tambo airport to Munich. Every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday morning, a Airbus A350-900 will be ready to board up to 293 passengers in Business Class, Premium Economy and Economy Class. This new service will be in addition to the existing daily services to Frankfurt (Lufthansa) and Zurich (SWISS).

As the Munich flight will depart in Johannesburg at 9am, it offers an alternative travel time to Europe. Together with Cape Town, a total of 25 weekly connections are available from the European airline group, extending its position in South Africa with its airlines Lufthansa, SWISS and Edelweiss. “Munich, an award-winning airport, is a very relaxing and beautiful place to arrive after a long-haul flight.

“Both corporate and leisure travellers will see this new flight as an interesting new option,” said Matthias Lefevre, General Manager Sales Southern Africa, Lufthansa Group Airlines. “With this new non-stop flight, we will increase the travel choices from Johannesburg substantially in addition to the existing one to Frankfurt.