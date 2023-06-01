Oceania Cruises boasts 2 master chefs after senior culinary director gets inducted into Maîtres Cuisiniers de France

Oceania Cruises announced that chef Alexis Quaretti, senior culinary director, has been inducted into the prestigious echelons of the Maîtres Cuisiniers de France. According to the the world’s leading culinary and destination focused cruise line, Quaretti joins Oceania Cruises’ vice-president of culinary Eric Barale, who served as Quaretti’s godfather into the programme.

Following the achievement, Oceania Cruises has become the only major cruise line to boast two master chefs of France. Oceania Cruises president Frank Del Rio said it’s truly remarkable to have two Master Chefs of France leading their culinary team. “Chef Eric and chef Alexis are both long-standing members of the culinary team, Eric being one of the first members of Oceania Cruises’ culinary family and Alexis joining us shortly after in 2004. The palpable kinship and passion throughout the culinary team prove that Oceania Cruises not only serves the Finest Cuisine at Sea but also has the finest culinary team at sea,” said Del Rio.

According to Quaretti, being inducted into the Master Chefs of France is truly one of the biggest honours of his career and he sincerely looks forward to being part of this prestigious organisation. “I have always been proud to represent French culinary ideals and am lucky to be able to bring the best of the best to Oceania Cruises. I would like to thank my friend and colleague chef Eric Barale for being my godfather throughout the process and providing me with constant guidance and advice throughout my career,” said Quaretti. Driven by the desire to make Oceania Cruises a destination for pleasure-seekers in search of one-of-a- kind experiences, Quaretti has created a menu of universal world flavours with his own French expertise and unique fondness for diverse products. His ever-changing menus celebrate the freshest ingredients and are inspired by his home country of France as well as his world travels.