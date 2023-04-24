Oceania Cruises marks 20th anniversary and the launch of new ship

Oceania Cruises is stoked to team up with the multi-award-winning whisky brand Chapter 7 to create a super special 20-year-old small-batch cask of whisky to celebrate the launch of their epic new ship, Vista, and the brand's 20th anniversary Only 304 bottles will be available for purchase by guests sailing on board Vista during its inaugural season. This partnership is part of a long-term collaboration between Oceania Cruises and Harding, the cruise retail market leader.

Frank A Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises said they are excited about the launch of Vista and the continuing celebrations of their 20th anniversary. ‘’The importance of guest understanding is at the heart of this partnership, and innovative, emotional approaches in telling our brand stories, which engage all the senses, are at the heart of Oceania Cruises,’’ he adds. Sebastian Harding, director of Operations at Chapter 7 Whisky, expressed his honour in providing Oceania Cruises with their 20-year aged special cask for such a special occasion.

‘’We believe a cask is like a character in a novel, where the best ones tug at the heartstrings and don’t let go,’’ said Harding. He believes that the 304 specially curated bottles will serve as a memorable addition to Vista's guests' cruise experience, perfectly complementing it. Interior design of one of the hotspots on the ship. Picture: Supplied The ship can host 1 200 guest and caters to inquisitive travellers, food and wine connoisseurs. Paul Cunningham, director of Buying from Harding+, explained: “We always strive to make every cruise better and the storytelling behind the uniqueness of this one-off approach is sure to grab the attention of discerning guests in both the content and the channels we are using to bring things to life. We know Oceania Cruises guests are curious travellers and this premium approach fits the Vista story and style.”