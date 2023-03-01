Parents who spied on dad via ring camera while on babymoon say they’ll never ask him to babysit again

And sometimes, the best and safest option is to leave your kids with grandparents. However, leaving your children with someone is not always sunshine and rainbows, regardless of whether it’s a stranger or family member.

One parent took to TikTok with a clip of ring-camera footage and text messages of her dad taking care of her son while she and her husband were on holiday. Pops was caught slacking: the video shows grandpa and her son leaving for school, but, the one thing he needed for school was nowhere to be seen, his backpack with all his school essentials in it. On top of the video, she wrote, “Heading to school 30 mins late without a backpack.”

♬ Runaway Train (2022 Remaster) - Soul Asylum @almostmakesperfect never again #fyp Furthermore, Grandpa asked her about the toaster, yes, an ordinary toaster, where you pop the bread in, and that’s your only job. The video shows a screenshot of texts with her dad trying to figure out her toaster. He asks her how to make toast, with a photo of the options on the toaster oven. Eventually, he gets fed up and makes use of the “pizza” option. The questions did not end there. He continued to ask a range of “unnecessary” questions, like whether or not the leftover pizza should be placed in the refrigerator.

When she asked for a photo of her son he responded: “Why? You know what he looks like.” Cold much. Who hurt this man like this? The mom then asked a family member to snap a photo without him knowing; the photo showed him drinking a beer and allegedly not not paying any attention to the grandkid. Some viewers related to the story, while others found it funny. ‘’Kid had the best week of his life and will remember it forever,’’ one user wrote.