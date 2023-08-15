This South African airport is among world’s best for queue times

Waiting in long airport lines has become a standard part of the passenger experience. At some airports, the wait can be a pain while at others a breeze.

A new study by Casago analysed passenger reviews on airlinequality.com, rating queueing times between one and five stars. Individual airports and countries were then ranked to identify where has the highest percentage of positive reviews for airport waiting times. One of the primary reasons for airport queues is the continuous growth in air travel. Over the years, the aviation industry has witnessed a substantial rise in passenger numbers.

Though the travel and tourism industry has yet to return to its pre-pandemic peak, a recent report from the World Travel and Tourism Council found that the industry has recovered to 95% of what its market size was in 2019. So, with passenger numbers set to continue increasing, one has to wonder which airports across the world are the best and worst for queueing times? Well the results came in and one South African airport managed to rank in the top five of the study.

Cape Town International Airport ranked third place as one of the best airports in the world for queueing times.

Singapore Changi Airport is the world’s best for queueing times - quite impressive for one of the world's busiest airports. The world’s worst airport for queuing is Grenoble Alpes Isère Airport in France. Jamaica is the worst country in the world for airport lines – local airports are only rated positively by passengers 6.25% of the time.