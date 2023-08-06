Woman pensioner arrested at Cape Town International for trying to smuggle heroin worth R1.6 million to Europe

Hawks provincial spokesperson Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani said the woman was charged for trying to smuggle 3.5 kilograms of heroin worth approximately R1.6 million to Europe .

A 63-year-old woman was arrested at Cape Town International Airport on Saturday allegedly trying to smuggle heroin worth millions overseas.

“The woman was arrested by the Hawks South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau team together with Border Policing Unit Cape Town and Gauteng Crime Intelligence before boarding the Ethiopian Airlines flight.”

Hani said the arrest was made following information received on August 4, that a suspected drug courier entered South Africa and would be taking drugs out on her departure.

Hani said the information was followed up and the narcotics were discovered in the suspect’s luggage concealed in an inside structure before checking in.