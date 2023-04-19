R84 million cocaine bust at Airport Industria business premises

Cape Town - The swift response of Bishop Lavis police who followed a tip-off has led to a drug bust of about R84 million in Airport Industria. The bricks of cocaine were seized on Tuesday at business premises.

Police spokesperson, Malcolm Pojie said the Bishop Lavis members, with the assistance of metro police and law enforcement, arrived at the premises and searched a container. “Continued efforts to eradicate the trafficking of drugs and to give the lucrative drug trade a major blow, gained momentum when members attached to Bishop Lavis SAPS acted on information received about a possible drug consignment. “They discovered 16 boxes containing 140 sealed bricks of cocaine with an estimated value of R84 million,” he said.

Pojie said the confiscated drugs weighed about 140kg. “An enquiry docket was opened for further investigation, even though no arrest has been made as yet,” he said. The Provincial Detective’s Organised Crime, narcotics unit, has been assigned to investigate the circumstances that led to the drugs being in the facility, and the possible origin and destination of the drugs.

Western Cape Police Commissioner, Thembisile Patekile praised those involved in making the bust a success. Meanwhile, at about 11pm on Monday, police attached to Operation Restore arrested a 52-year-old man in Gugulethu for the illegal possession of drugs. The police officers acted on a tip-off that drugs were allegedly being sold at the premises and conducted a search.