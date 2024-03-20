WATCH: Cape Town woman’s ice-bath on Sea Point beach goes viral

Forget the ice cold waters of the Atlantic Ocean, one Capetonian is making a splash (or should we say, a shiver) with their own unique way to cool off. A TikTok video posted by Wouter Lombaard (@waarswouter) has gone viral, leaving viewers bemused – as a woman enjoys an ice bath on the beach!

Looking super-chilled with a pair of oversized designer sunglasses, she seems perfectly content with her unconventional beach set-up. The comments section is a treasure trove of amusement. “🤣🤣🤣 Ok I really need to know who how she got all that ice down there 🤣”

“Maybe she is from Europe because Capetonians know that the sea will turn you blue from being sooo cold!🤣💙” “Die see water is seker te vuil. Daai is Woolworths ys 😂” “Hahahahaha! Inderdaad! ice made from Evian bottled water”