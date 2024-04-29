WATCH: Excitement as SAA resumes Johannesburg to Perth flights

South African Airways (SAA) is marking its grand return to Perth with a series of celebrations in both South Africa and Australia.

Exciting news! SA280 is now airborne with a full complement of 210 passengers on board. A heartfelt thank you to all SAA staff, our invaluable partners and stakeholders shoutout to Airports Company South Africa Gauteng Tourism Authority and the Australian High Commissioner in… pic.twitter.com/Kl6JXfPXDT

The airline's first relaunched flight departed from Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on the evening of Sunday, April 28, and will touchdown at Perth Airport on Monday, April 29, around midday, Australian Western Standard Time.

Expat Bruno Fynn, who now lives in Perth had this to say:

“Personally, it’s fantastic news as it is so much more convenient to visit our loved ones in South Africa. I Flew 20 times direct to SA pre Covid. Losing direct flights and having to fly via other destinations with stopovers, turned a +-12 hr flight into a 24 hr flight, sometimes with delays. For older travellers like myself to visit family for whatever reason this is the best news ever. Cmon SAA - we can do it long term”!

According to Southern and East African Daily Tourism Update at the launch function of SAA’s reintroduced three flights per week flights between Johannesburg and Perth, chairperson of the interim board of SAA, Derek Hanekom and the Deputy High Commissioner for Australia to South Africa, David Geyer, mentioned the strong business relations between the two countries.