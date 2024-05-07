WATCH: Explore Dubai with a magical night time Dhow Cruise

Dubai is known for its nightlife. It can be described as a giant awakening from its sleep. The sun sets, bringing in a much-needed reprieve from the humidity and the city lights up! The Dubai Marina is one such spot where locals and visitors from around the world gather to mingle over fine dining experiences or grab a bite to eat while enjoying the nightlife.

A great way to soak up the sights and sounds of Dubai is to book a Dhow Cruise on one of the Marina’s many floating restaurants. Here you’ll be treated to a buffet meal as well as some great dessert options.

Picture: Se-Anne Rall/IOL Picture: Se-Anne Rall Once everyone is seated, the boat sets sail around the Dubai Marina, and it’s something to behold.

While feasting on a plate of fish or beef or sipping a glass of Sauvignon Blanc, you can take in the amazing, world class architecture as well as see the iconic Burj Al Arab, Palm Jumeirah, Hotel Atlantis the Palm, Dubai Marina Mall and the Marina promenade which has a host of pop-up eateries sprinkled between high brand shopping outlets and fine dining restaurants. Ain Dubai is the world’s highest observation wheel. Picture: Se-Anne Rall

Aboard the Dhow Cruise, you’ll find people from all over the world. And after dinner, the music comes on and it’s wonderful to watch people from all corners of the earth groove to the tunes. On the cruise I was on, there were two groups of guests who kept us entertained. We laughed and danced the ‘Macarena’, watched them dance ‘The Shuffle’ and got to see some Mamma Mia-esque dancing.

Overall, it’s a wonderful way to see the city from a different angle and highly recommended. It's an amazing experience to enjoy the sights and sounds of Dubai with a boat cruise dinner around the Marina. Picture: Se-Anne Rall