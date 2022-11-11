WATCH: Jimmy Nevis the first SA artist to launch a new song in the sky

Imagine enjoying a live performance on a flight alongside passengers singing and grooving along. FlySafair may have started a trend. Passengers had their cellphones out while one of SA’s favourite pop and R&B artists performed some of our favourite hits; Elephant Shoes, Balloon and Hey Jimmy.

Story continues below Advertisement

Jimmy Nevis performed some of his hit songs Elephant Shoes, Balloon, and Hey Jimmy. Picture: Supplied To make the performance more unique, he brought along trumpeter Darren English, guitarist Bradley Prince, and percussionist Darren Petersen on board, allowing the audience to embrace a real-life live experience. Love was in the air, landing right at the heart of music fans on-board. I’m sure most of us are jealous that we missed an experience such as this. While in flight mode and soaring between the clouds, passengers sang along to his smash hit ‘Heartboxing’, which had people reminiscing and smiling before he revealed AYO as the first single to his upcoming album. The album reflects on his journey through life while also celebrating 10 years of blood, sweat, and tears in the music industry, and we could not be more proud.

“This next project is all about having fun and not taking life too seriously. Apparently, this performance makes me the first SA artist to launch a new song in the sky, and I wanted to invite everyone along for the journey. So buckle up, everybody. We’re flying into an #AYOSummer!” Nevis said. AYO, a simmering, infectious track written and produced by Nevis himself, and mixed by Ameen Harron, is poised to set this summer alight with possibilities as it makes its way through the dance floors and house parties just in time for the festive season. View this post on Instagram A post shared by JMY NVS (@jimmynevis) I think it’s safe to say the collab between Jimmy Nevis and FlySafair has sparked the idea to have live performances in the sky.

Story continues below Advertisement

“As a proudly South African airline, we’re thrilled to be able to play a small part in supporting local musical talent, and wish Jimmy all the best with the release of this awesome new work,” said Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair. The comment section on his Instagram post was booming, with popular artists such as Tarryn Lamb stating: ‘’Super cool💙💙💙💙💙💙’’ with another fan commenting: ‘’What a day!!! This marks the start of a new chapter in music. So proud to be along for the ride.’’ The new single AYO has been uploaded to the cloud and will be available on all streaming platforms from next Friday, November 18.

Story continues below Advertisement