WATCH: Lioness that survived war-torn Ukraine has arrived in South Africa

Two lions have begun a new chapter after being rescued by Four Paws in the Netherlands, and have found a new home at Lionsrock, a 1,250-hectare sanctuary managed by Four Paws South Africa.
The lions, one who survived war-torn Ukraine, and the other who was illegally trafficked found wandering the streets to fend for itself in Montenegro, have been rescued and relocated to South Africa.
Vasylyna and Nikola share remarkably similar backgrounds.
Lioness Vasylyna was originally kept as a pet in Ukraine, she managed to escape and wandered through the war-affected streets of a village near Kharkiv before being captured and taken to a temporary wildlife shelter in Ukraine. Due to the wartime situation and lack of adequate care and space, she was relocated to Four Paws in Friesland, Netherlands.
Nikola’s journey to the sanctuary of Four Paws began after he was rescued from illegal private possession in Montenegro. In February 2022, after 10 days of roaming the streets near Budva on the Adriatic coast, exhausted and malnourished, he was taken to a big cat rescue centre, Felida, in Nijeberkoop, a small village in the Northern part of the Netherlands.
They embarked on their journey on April 25, boarding a Martinair Cargo 747 freighter aircraft at Schiphol and are now in South Africa.
Air France KLM Martinair Cargo leveraged its extensive experience in transporting wild animals. The airline has a dedicated animal hotel at its KLM Cargo facilities at Schiphol and expert staff members who oversee the welfare of animals throughout the trip.
“At our animal hotel at Schiphol, we prioritise dedication to providing the best care for our animal passengers. Our team of seasoned professionals is ready to deliver the best service and care, including special diets, administering medication, and, of course, plenty of love and attention,” said Mirjam Scherer, Global Head of Specials Logistics at Air France KLM Martinair Cargo.
“The relocation of Vasylyna and Nikola to Lionsrock means they finally have the opportunity to live in a large sanctuary, surrounded by other lions. While it’s saddening that they never had the chance to be released into the wild due to illegal trade, we are glad to offer them a more natural life here,” said Petra Sleven, director of Four Paws.
IOL Travel