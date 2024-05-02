WATCH: Lioness that survived war-torn Ukraine has arrived in South Africa

Two lions have begun a new chapter after being rescued by Four Paws in the Netherlands, and have found a new home at Lionsrock, a 1,250-hectare sanctuary managed by Four Paws South Africa. The lions, one who survived war-torn Ukraine, and the other who was illegally trafficked found wandering the streets to fend for itself in Montenegro, have been rescued and relocated to South Africa.

The transfer of lion Nikola from Felida Big Cat Sanctuary in a transport crate. Picture: Supplied Vasylyna and Nikola share remarkably similar backgrounds. Lioness Vasylyna was originally kept as a pet in Ukraine, she managed to escape and wandered through the war-affected streets of a village near Kharkiv before being captured and taken to a temporary wildlife shelter in Ukraine. Due to the wartime situation and lack of adequate care and space, she was relocated to Four Paws in Friesland, Netherlands. Nikola’s journey to the sanctuary of Four Paws began after he was rescued from illegal private possession in Montenegro. In February 2022, after 10 days of roaming the streets near Budva on the Adriatic coast, exhausted and malnourished, he was taken to a big cat rescue centre, Felida, in Nijeberkoop, a small village in the Northern part of the Netherlands.

The two lions in transport cages at Schiphol Airport. Picture: Supplied They embarked on their journey on April 25, boarding a Martinair Cargo 747 freighter aircraft at Schiphol and are now in South Africa.