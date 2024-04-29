WATCH: Venice residents riot about new tourist entry fee

Authorities in Venice in Italy recently implemented a new entry fee for day-tripping tourists arriving from outside the city limits, charging approximately €5 (R96) for those entering between 8.30am and 4pm. This measure, aimed at preserving Venice's UNESCO world heritage site status amid concerns of excessive tourism, was launched as a trial initiative on the April 27.

Visitors can bypass the fee by arriving outside the designated hours, though failure to pay may results in fines exceeding €280 (R5,415 ). To inform tourists of the new regulation, Venice municipal authorities have installed warning signs and commenced random inspections at the city's primary entry points. Overnight visitors are exempt from the fee, but must obtain a QR code to navigate through the city's checkpoints at main entrances.

This initiative, intended to ease congestion during peak times, encourage longer stays, and improve residents' quality of life, has stirred controversy among locals. Hundreds of Venetians gathered on Thursday to voice their opposition, with protests escalating to clashes with law enforcement at Piazzale Roma.