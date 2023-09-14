Venice wants to combat 'overtourism' with R100 entrance fee

Venice has approved a €5 (about R100) daily entrance fee in a bid to regulate the hoards of tourists that visit the historic lagoon city and try to protect its delicate ecosystem and cultural heritage.

The city will kick off a fee-based trial programme next year, running for about 30 days, mostly during holiday periods, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Single-day visitors older than 14 will have to buy an entrance ticket, though workers and residents of the Veneto region will still be allowed to enter free of charge.

Tourism in the Venice area surged in the first quarter of this year with about 2.5 million visitors, compared with 1.5 million the year before, according to the latest available regional data.