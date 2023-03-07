We trust De Lille’s appointment will be catalyst for change, says FEDHASA on Ramaphosa’s appointment of new tourism minister

South Africa’s Tourism Ministry has a new head. President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Patricia De Lille as Minister of Tourism.

De Lille takes over from Lindiwe Sisulu who was in office since 5 August 2021. De Lille comes with a strong background as she was previously the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure and Mayor of Cape Town from 2011 to 2018. So how does the tourism industry feel about her appointment? The two bodies that play a crucial role in promoting the tourism and hospitality sectors of the country, the Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (FEDHASA) and the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (SATSA), have reacted positively.

FEDHASA’s National Chairperson, Rosemary Anderson, welcomed the appointment, saying: “We look forward to working with her and unlocking the enormous potential that tourism holds for South Africa. We trust that Minister de Lille's appointment will be a catalyst for change, moving tourism forward by overcoming the current stumbling blocks and facilitating new opportunities for growth, such as the provision of digital nomad visas and the long-awaited eVisa system.” SATSA co-chair, Oupa Pilane, also congratulated De Lille on her appointment on behalf of the body. “On behalf of SATSA, the voice of inbound sector, we extend our congratulations to Minister Patricia de Lille, our new Minister of Tourism. We look forward to working closely with her and the Department of Tourism to advance tourism in the country through meaningful structured engagement so that more South Africans directly experience the benefit that tourism can bring to the economy,” said Pilane.