‘Where are you so we know to stay away?’ - tweeps laugh off Donovan Goliath’s encounter with Mozambican spitting cobra

One thing about the South African bush, it will show you flames. It’s the reason why many travellers flock to our country to experience the Big 5. But whether you’re roughing it or checked into a luxury lodge, the one thing you can’t prevent is nature from crossing the line and encroaching on your space.

This is their territory, and we are just visitors watching from the sidelines. Local comedian Donovan Goliath was reminded of this when he returned to his suite to find a Mozambican spitting cobra taking up residence. Taking to Twitter, the funny man wrote, “In the bush for a bit and found out a Mozambican spitting cobra in our suite.”

In the bush for a bit and found out a Mozambican spitting cobra in our suite.😬 pic.twitter.com/QQyna6ylZC — Donovan Goliath (@DonovanGoliath) January 11, 2023 According to Wikipedia, “the Mozambique spitting cobra is a highly venomous species of spitting cobra native to Africa.”

It is found in Angola, Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. Many tweeps were surprised at Goliath’s bravery and ace photography skills - he still took the time to document the incident. “I would have collapsed or fainted or had a fit. Brave of you to take these beautiful photos,” commented film and TV composer Mpho Pholo.

Fellow comedian Trevor Gumbi also joked: “DAMMIT ! Come home to the safety of the concrete jungle bro. The only snakes here are the ones that dab (sic) you backstage and they’re mostly harmless.” Because of its venomous bite, radio host and blogger Brent Lindeque was inclined to share an interview he did with a survivor who was bitten by a Mozambique Spitting Cobra. “It is harrowing what it does to your body and how quickly,” he wrote. Goliath seemed to have taken the experience in his stride and later shared more pictures of his bush break with his musician wife, Davina Gordon Goliath.