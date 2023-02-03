4 great ways to spoil your elders this Valentine’s Day

Many South Africans were and are raised by grandparents, and most of them attribute their success to their elders. As a result, they are wanting to spoil their gogos and umkhulus with something special, such as a memorable holiday experience. Memories

Memories are important to most of us. It’s one of the main reasons we plan a trip or vacation with our loved ones. In a sense, it has become a tradition. So whatever you choose to do, make sure it’s something memorable, such as a safari trip – which many have yet to experience. One of the most precious things to elders is memories. Anton Gillis, CEO of Kruger Gate Hotel, said: “A trip to the Kruger National Park, for example, in peak animal-sighting season, along with a stay at a hotel or lodge with staff that will treat your elders like gold, is a great idea and not something that has been attainable to many of our grandparents,” he continues. “You can also visit one of South Africa’s popular spots for a game drive, where you and your loved ones can build memories by seeing wildlife in the flesh. Keep in mind to include them in as much family activity as is safe and manageable. It’s important to balance the mix of calmer and more energetic activities into the family holiday schedule.”

Travel gift cards or vouchers Another great idea is to get a gift card or voucher for your elders. “Many hotels and attractions across the country offer gift cards or vouchers for accommodation,” says Gillis. “You can also get flight tickets for them. And if you pair this package with a few vouchers to see some great attractions in that city, it will add extra magic to their adventure!”

When thinking about this option, it’s important to consider all costs. Check with the airline and hotel what the costs would be to change dates. The same applies for attractions. “Alternatively, have an open chat with your loved ones and find out their availability,” says Gillis. “The surprise factor won’t be there, but the anticipation will! And it will give your elders peace of mind having a set schedule to work with.” Staycation

Oftentimes all one needs is a little TLC in the comfort of your own home. If this is an option you can have them over for a couple of days, and treat them like royalty for that time. You know, like a bed in breakfast kind of vibe where you can take them tea in bed in the mornings, cook their favourite meals for lunches and dinners during their stay. You can also take them to popular attractions, something to their liking of course. A museum or local market or a lovely high tea at a fancy hotel or wine tasting for wine lovers.