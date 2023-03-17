5 expert tips to help plan your international holiday

There are amazing exotic destinations across the globe, but it can be challenging to plan for a trip, especially internationally. One can only dream, right? wrong. Samantha Pillay, director of ekko and an expert in Next-Level Living shares tips on how you can make your international travel dreams a reality.

Plan To take advantage of the most cost-effective international holiday options, you’ll need to plan and do your research at least 12 to 24 months in advance – the further ahead you make your booking, the cheaper the flights and accommodation you’ll get. Where possible, be flexible with your dates as travelling out of peak season is obviously cheaper.

Destination Where? Look for cheaper destinations that are easy on the South African pocket with a currency that is favourable when converting from Rands; Thailand, Zanzibar and Bali are great options in that regard. Argentina and Columbia in South America, Egypt in Africa, the Czech Republic and Hungary in Europe and Türkiye (which is totally unique in that Istanbul straddles both Asia and Europe), all offer excellent value for money.

Save Of course you’ll have to put away money for you dream holiday, save! save! save! ‘’You’ll need to determine the total amount needed for the trip (the cost of the travel as well as your spending money), then calculate how many salaries you will need to earn before the intended date of the trip so you can budget how much to save each month,’’ Pillay advises. You’ll need to put a strict plan in place and stick to it, so having a separate tax-free savings account that earns some interest is a good idea so that you can move your savings out of reach.

Picture: Unsplash Upon arrival ‘’Once you’ve finally arrived at your chosen destination, don’t allow euphoria make you take your foot off the savings pedal. This will be the time when you need to be extra cautious,’’ Pillay adds. Be extra careful with your transportation options, it doesn’t hurt to ask questions; ask for prices upfront to avoid getting horribly ripped off. Often times scammers take advantage of tourists.

Food Travelling allows you the opportunity to mingle and learn about the culture of the place. Don’t hesitate to ask locals where food hubs are, and most importantly, restaurants that have reasonable prices, even if these are a little off the beaten track. Avoid the main street restaurants as these are traditionally tourist traps with exorbitant prices and average food.

Additionally she advises that you buy refreshments from the local grocery store, that way, you aren’t constantly eating at restaurants. Some of the best meals on overseas trips are the ones where bread, cheese and cold meats have been purchased from a store and eaten picnic-style while sight-seeing. With great planning comes a dreamy holiday.