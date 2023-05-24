AI, digital payments and customer focus to drive SA travel industry growth in 2023

Companies are focusing on emerging technologies and improving customer experience. Travel ravel technology firm Amadeus has released a new study that shows travellers are keen on embracing new technology and travelling more in 2023. Stephan Ekbergh, CEO of Travelstart, has identified three key strategic synergies that will drive future growth for travel companies. These include artificial intelligence (AI), digital payments, and customer-centricity.

Enhanced personalisation through AI Travelstart is introducing AI and ML (machine learning) solutions to personalise customer experiences, launching AI-powered support and self-service to become the first African OTA (Over-The-Air) to use ChatGPT to enhance customer experiences. The product team will focus on ensuring dynamic and rich content, generating hotel descriptions using ChatGPT, and classifying and enhancing establishment images using AI, presenting customers with the best and most applicable choices while saving time in finding the best flights.

“We are thrilled to be the first to introduce cutting-edge AI and ML solutions to enhance our customer experience,” Ekbergh said. "We believe that our customers will appreciate the personalised assistance and recommendations, making their travel experience smoother, easier to navigate and more enjoyable." “After the nightmare of Covid-19 and the massive impact on the brand and on our operations, we’re constantly seeking new ways to improve services and provide customers with the best possible experience,” he says.

Customer service A customer-centric approach is key for companies to provide personalised and comprehensive services that result in higher levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty, leading to increased revenue and repeat business. LIFT, South Africa's newest local airline and strategic partner of Travelstart, prioritises hassle-free travel and has a “customer-obsessed” approach.

Thanks to deep integration with Travelstart’s digital platform, Travelstart clients benefit from LIFT’s ticket flexibility and world-class customer support. Payment experience As travel becomes more digital and technology driven, Ekbergh says partnerships like that of Travelstart and Mastercard, place new emphasis on frictionless payment experiences, and helps create a seamless booking experience for customers.

“As a digital travel company, our primary focus has always been on affordability and simplicity,” Ekbergh said. “Working with Mastercard, an innovator and pioneer in the digital payments space, we can proudly say that convenience does not have to come at a cost. “Despite the soaring costs of travel, our fintech-alliance enables us to provide competitively priced travel, seamlessly.”