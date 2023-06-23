Baby on board: 7 tips for pregnant travellers

To assist expecting mothers in their travel endeavours, the trusted experts at ‘’Your Baby Club’’ have partnered with HOLA! USA to share their invaluable tips on travelling with a baby on board. Whether you're planning a babymoon, visiting loved ones, or exploring new destinations, these tips will help you make the most of your journey while prioritizing your wellbeing and the wellbeing of your baby.

Choose your destination wisely When selecting a travel destination, it's important to consider the accessibility and availability of medical facilities. Opt for places that have quality healthcare facilities nearby in case of any unforeseen circumstances.

It's also a good idea to research local hospitals or clinics at your destination and save their contact information, just in case. Manage swollen feet Swollen feet, legs, and ankles are common during pregnancy, and the likelihood of experiencing them increases when flying due to prolonged sitting in a restricted position.

However, there are effective ways to reduce swelling and promote comfort. Staying hydrated is key, so make sure to drink an ample amount of water before your journey and carry a large water bottle with you on the plane. By prioritizing hydration, you can help alleviate swelling and maintain better circulation throughout your travels.

Listen to your body and take breaks During pregnancy, frequent bathroom breaks are a common occurrence. Whether you're travelling by plane, car, or train, plan for regular stops to use the restroom.

This will help you stay comfortable and avoid any discomfort or bladder-related issues. Travelling can be tiring, especially when you're pregnant. Therefore, listen to your body and take breaks when needed. Allow yourself time to rest and relax during your journey. If flying, consider requesting an aisle seat for easier access to the restroom and to stretch your legs more comfortably.

Pack healthy snacks and stay hydrated Maintaining a healthy diet is crucial. Pack nutritious snacks like fruits, nuts, and granola bars to keep your energy levels up.

Pregnant travellers should be cautious of what they consume during their travels. Picture: Pexels Be mindful of food and drink choices When it comes to meals and beverages, be cautious of what you consume during your travels.

Avoid undercooked or raw foods, as they can pose a risk of foodborne illnesses. Opt for well-cooked meals and stick to bottled water or beverages from trusted sources to ensure your safety. Prioritize comfort and relaxation

Travelling can sometimes be stressful, but it's important to prioritize your comfort and relaxation, especially during pregnancy. Pack items that will help you relax, such as a neck pillow, comfortable clothing, and a light blanket. Consider practising relaxation techniques like deep breathing or meditation to alleviate any travel-related anxieties.

Listen to your healthcare provider Finally, always consult with your healthcare provider before making any travel plans. They can provide personalized advice based on your specific pregnancy and medical history.